Ghani’s taunt is despicable

Mohammad Jamil

FRUSTRATED by Afghan government’s failure in establishing writ of the state, President Ashraf Ghani is passing remarks unbecoming of a statesman. The other day he said, “If the Taliban want to be represented by Pakistan, the Afghan government will talk with Pakistan.” The comments came after Taliban’s repeated rejection of dialogue with the Afghan government. Asked about suggestions of forming an interim government ahead of elections, Ghani rejected it as ridiculous, adding “Afghans will not accept the interim government. We will not accept it for 100 years to come.” Indeed, the Taliban is talking from the position of strength, and turned down the offer to engage with the Afghan government delegation for peace in Afghanistan. It was in this backdrop that Washington ultimately was forced to reach out to Pakistan to get the Taliban on table.

Initially, the dialogue process went on smoothly with Washington; however, when it started pressurizing Taliban to sit and discuss issues with Afghan government, Taliban refused to hold further talks, as it considered the unity government as puppet regime of the US. As a matter of fact, the Taliban do not want to lose the battlefield gains by engaging with the Kabul regime, as it will amount to legitimizing the Kabul government. Anyhow, the way forward is that there should be restructuring of the power structure and the Afghan Army, as there is a very small percentage of Pushtoons in the Government and the Army. Of course, reconciliation between the Afghan Government and the Taliban is fundamental for the survival of both, Afghanistan as a united country since the unity government is unable to handle the internal strife and growing failures to forestall the Taliban offensive moves.

In March 2018, President Ashraf Ghani had offered a road map for peace to end four-decade long war in a one-day conference in Kabul. The suggested measures for peace and reconciliation efforts included a ceasefire, recognition of the Taliban as a political party, making efforts for trust building process as well as holding free and fair elections. Dr Ashraf Ghani had said that Afghan unity government was ready for amendment in the Constitution. The new peace map also included releasing Taliban prisoners and removing some Taliban leaders’ names from international sanction lists as well as opening an office for Taliban in Kabul or any other city. A member of the Taliban Military Council had then said, “Our regime collapsed because of the bullying and war raged by the United States, not because of the people of Afghanistan turned against it.”

He went on to say that the ball is in the court of the United States to come forward and find a solution. “We were overthrown by the US and will deal only with the US. After a few meetings we could reach a deal with the Afghan regime”, he added. Anyhow, this was reflective of the change in the Taliban’s policy which had earlier refused to hold any talks unless the US occupying forces quit Afghanistan. Now, the Taliban has taken the position that unity government functionaries are American puppets, and it is futile to hold talks with them. Indeed, unity government was formed as a result of the US-backed power sharing deal broken by the then US Secretary of State John Kerry. Ashraf Ghani took oath as President and Abdullah Abdullah as CEO to prevent the bitterly contested elections from plunging Afghanistan into turmoil.

Last year, Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani had said that “without American assistance Kabul could not fight many militant groups active in the country, and the Afghan national army won’t last six months on its own”. This was a candid admission about Afghan governments failure; rather it was an expression of helplessness. There is a perception that matter of bringing peace in Afghanistan is not that simple, and gives rise to many questions including the one; whether the unity government is serious in giving due share to the Taliban in the government? For all intents and purposes, it appears that the unity government is not serious as it does not want to give a fair share to the Taliban who directly or indirectly control more than 60% of Afghanistan. However, defense analysts throughout the world presage that the US will never quit Afghanistan for various reasons.

The first and the foremost reason is maintaining a powerful influence in Afghanistan because US interests will be jeopardized if armed conflict eventually breaks out among various forces contending for power in Kabul. The second reason is that Afghanistan is an extremely important geo-political asset for the US – the Pentagon’s only military base in Central Asia. Thirdly, by staying in Afghanistan the US can oversee Iran, Pakistan, China and various resources rich former Soviet Republics as well as Russia. Recently, the US has given gestures to Pakistan such as Trump’s letter to Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s help, and US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s praise for Pakistan’s role in peace process. But in the same breath, he asked Pakistan to play full role in peace process as if Pakistan was not doing enough. Pakistan should not lower its guard and remember that Zalmay Khalilzad had been instrumental in creating hatred against Pakistan in tandem with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

