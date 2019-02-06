Ghani’s concerns

ACCORDING to reports, senior Afghan politicians including former President Hamid Karzai and a Taliban delegation held ‘fruitful’ talks about the adoption of a new constitution, interim government and women rights at a meeting in Moscow. The two-day talks marked the first time the Taliban officially met with high-level representatives, although none of them were part of the government and many were its political opponents.

The successful Moscow round of talks augurs well for overall positive movement towards final resolution of 18-year conflict in Afghanistan. Russian Federation has been instrumental in seeking peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue and it is good that these talks are being considered as complementary to the overall peace process especially Doha direct talks between the United States and Taliban. Experts say regional powers – including US foes Iran and Russia – are angling for an audience with the Taliban, who are already outlining their vision for Islamic rule once foreign troops leave. Different players are keen to ensure that any finale to the war suits their strategic ambitions and that is why various powers and players are trying to remain relevant in the fast changing scenario. Kabul Government was excluded both from Doha and Moscow rounds and there is understandable concern by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who questioned the legitimacy of the talks without official representation. However, it is encouraging that he is not against the peace process as he himself has been inviting Taliban for talks. He has also said that the Afghan Government was kept on board by the United States on progress of the talks and there are also expectations that at some stage the Afghan government representatives would also be included in the process. There are no two opinions that for any solution to be sustainable, all segments of the Afghan society, different groups and interests should be taken on board and, therefore, Afghan Government will have to be made part of the negotiations. The latest rounds at Doha and Moscow have raised expectations that the Afghan end game is in sight and it is hoped President Ashraf Ghani would not play the role of spoiler to miss a historic opportunity for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Share on: WhatsApp