Ghani wishes to have copter for travelling

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani Referring to PTI and requested that “do give me a chopper to travel costing Rs 550 not Rs 55 so that I could feel easy.The words uttered by PTI Leader Dr Amir Liaquat was correct to some extend that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah as every premier visited.

Saeed Ghani said he has reached this complaint center when people complained that contaminated water was being supplied through water pipe lines, Ghani said today he has brought the KWSBp staff along with him and ordered that this broken line be repaired within 24 hours.

While speaking to media at broken water pipe line at Block 7 Clifton on Wednesday where pipe line was mixed with sewerage line, Provincial Minister said” all employees of local government department come under him and all have been warned that those who will work will remain on job or else terminated.

If we compare the demand supply of water in Karachi it is less than 50 percent, he added.

Saeed Ghani said 30 percent of water supply has been started and at present 148 million gallons was being supplied to the city. Water theft also takes place and some wasted b through water tankers. If we compare the demand supply of water in Karachi it is less than 50 percent, he added.KWSB engineers and staff have been issued warning that stop such theft on war footing basis.

In a question Sindh Minister for Local government said KWSB has been asked for equitable water distribution of supply and make efforts that water be supplied to those areas where water was not available for many weeks.

