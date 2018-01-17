Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups

KABUL : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday warned Pakistan of the consequences for supporting the illegal armed groups.

Speaking during a consultative conference on peace in Kabul, President Ghani said supporting the illegal armed groups is like growing up snakes up in own sleeves.

He said the Afghan government and nation extends the hand for peace to Pakistan.

Ghani also called on the Taliban group to adopt the peace strategy and said the group should participate in intra-Afghan peace talks if they consider themselves Afghans and refrain from such acts that hand over the authorities of the country to the foreigners.

He also added that Afghanistan is not having the intention to occupy the home of the others but want to live with dignity in their own homes.

The Afghan leader once again called upon Taliban leaders not to surrender their fate into the hands of the neighbors, insisting that the neighbors never support peace.

Orignally published by INP