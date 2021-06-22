Ghani to visit US as troops’ pullout nears

Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and the head of the country’s peace process will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, as the planned American military withdrawal accelerates.

Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by this year’s 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the invasion.

In moving to end America’s longest war, the president said he believes that no more can be achieved.

“The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.—AFP