Ghani telephones COAS, PM to condole deaths in terrorist attacks

RAWALPINDI : Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Monday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk to offer condolences on the casualties in recent terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ghani also assured General Bajwa of “enhanced border security management” by the Afghan forces during elections in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan President also called the Prime Minister to offer condolences on the recent terrorist attacks targeting the election rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Condemning the attacks, he expressed deep sorrow and sympathy on the tragic loss of precious lives.

The Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk termed the attacks as cowardly acts of the enemies to try to derail the democratic process in the country and stressed that the Caretaker Government was committed to ensure that elections take place on time. Such actions would not deter its resolve.

Both leaders agreed to work together to defeat the common enemies for peace and security in the region.

As campaigning steps up for general elections on July 25, bombings across Pakistan have stoked fears of more violence in the country of 208 million, where political rallies can draw tens of thousands of people.

Violence in Pakistan has ebbed since the military began major operations against militants along the tumultuous border with Afghanistan following a shocking 2014 attack on a Peshawar school that killed 153 people, most of them children.

