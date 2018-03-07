Ghani sworn in as Provincial Minister

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting a new Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in his cabinet in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to PPP MPA from Saeed Ghani.

Saeed Ghani is a senior PPP worker.

His father Usman Ghani was a labour leader. Saeed Ghani also followed footprints of his father and led workers for quite some time.

The PPP leadership in recognition of his services for the party elected him as a Senator. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also appointed him as his advisor for La-bour.

Later, he won by-election from PS-114 Karachi. Now, he has been inducted in the Provincial Cabinet.