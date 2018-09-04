Ghani stresses changes in tax culture

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker of Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday asked consultants and accounts advisors to provide expertise to PTI government for bringing revolutionary realistic and changes in taxation structure creating tax culture in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Hazara Tax Bar Association (HTBA) led by its President Rashid Javed here on Tuesday.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that both in KP and center, we are working on removing bottlenecks in tax collection system that would address pilferage and solve problems of the business community adding for the purpose different working groups have been assigned task to put forward solid and feasible suggestions.

He said that suggestions would be implemented on priority and nation would soon witness the results of our efforts.

HTBA in their proposals demanded slashing of GST in KP to single digit. They also demanded granting powers to local offices of Directorate of Commerce and Industry for the registration of partnership and firms.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that authorities concerned would be directed to ensure representation of Tax and Accounts experts of Hazara Division in the boards and committees at the provincial and national level.

He said that consultations would also be done with local stakeholders at the time of budget preparation by the finance department. He also agreed to HTBA demand for introducing special incentives for tourism and mining industry.

The governor also assured to put forward HTB’s demand for allocating annual financial grant for the tax bar like other bar associations of the province.

