Ghani shows complete satisfaction

ABBOTTABAD Speaker KPK Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani visited the two Quarantine Centers and Isolation Centre Established at Abbottabad and showed complete satisfaction. Speaker was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner and other officials. He first inspected the special Quarantine Centre established at Alpine Hotel where arrangements are made and then visited Ayub Teaching Hospital where he visited Quarantine Centre at Dental Section of the Ayub Medical College and Isolation Centre in Ayub Teaching Hospital. MD of ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb briefed the speaker about the arrangements done by the Complex administration and he demanded some equipment’s and special health gears for the strengthening of the capacities of Quarantine and Isolation Centre.