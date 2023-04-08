Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower Project

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani has visited under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on starter dam, cut-of-wall and under-ground power house.

The WAPDA spokesman told media here Saturday that the chairman was briefed that the second diversion tunnel was scheduled for completion in mid April, while cut-of-wall in mid May. River diversion system would also stand completed by mid May to pass through River Indus round-the-year.

The chairman urged upon the project authorities to complete construction work as per the schedule.—APP