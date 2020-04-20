Ghani, restaurateurs agree on mechanism to resume operation

The Sindh government and the All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) have agreed on SOPs to ensure safety measures to prevent COVID-19. Restaurants will only be allowed to deliver food from 8am to 5pm while they do not need to take the NOC.

This assurance was made by Minister of Labour, Saeed Ghani in a meeting with the delegation of the All Pakistan Restaurant Association. The delegation included Shaukat Suleman, former chairman of APRA, Waqas Azim, FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Restaurants and Ather Chawla, Convener of APRA.

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani lauded the cooperation of APRA in the situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that in this time of trouble we all have to play our role. “The priority of the Sindh government is to secure the lives of the masses as the economy can restore again but precious human lives cannot be brought back”, he added.

Ghani replied to a request from APRA to allow delivery and takeaway of the restaurant from 11am to 12pm during the lockdown period and from 4pm to 5pm in the month of Ramadan, said that the Sindh government by keeping in view SOPs and will review in this regard. Ather Chawla, convener APRA, requested the Labour Minister to allow takeaway also with delivery from 11am to 12pm during the lockdown period as only delivery is currently allowed.

“In case of lockdown in the month of Ramadan, takeaway & delivery both will be allowed from 4pm to 5pm”, he requested for tax relief and rent waiver also.