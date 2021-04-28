Ghani refutes allegations levelled by Abbasi

Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has strongly condemned the allegations hurled by former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the Sindh government and education department.

In a talk to reporters he said, “ I strongly deny the allegation that any employee of the Education Department or any other department has been posted on duty at NA -249.

The minister said that the former prime minister and the PML-N candidate, who was the former finance minister, are now promising to supply water to the people of NA-249 but when they had all the powers and resources, they did nothing for the people there.

“Why are the people being fooled now when they have no options and no resources and no hope of getting it even in the distant future?”

Ghani said that the allegations leveled against him by the former prime minister and other members of his party and the PTI for imposing election duties in NA-249 constituency. I strongly deny it. “I am ready to take an oath that I have not appointed an employee of any education department or other department in this regard,” he said. He said that with such fabricated and ugly allegations, these political parties were trying to mislead the people on the one hand and on the other hand the Election Commission was being defamed.