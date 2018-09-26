Ghani orders to set KDA complaints body comprising two PA members

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani has ordered to set the meeting of KDA governing body comprising two assembly members of the province.

He has also ordered to immediately open complaint center and inquiry counter at KDA civic center so that problems of the people could be resolved in shortest possible time.

Minister said mobile inspection team be established so that the problems of the masses are resolved at their door steps.

Ghani said the counters should be monitored on daily basis and officers should on their own come forward to listen the problems of the people.

He said this on Wednesday while presiding a meeting here at secretary Local government office Saeed Ahmed Shah.

He said when the problems of the masses will be resolved than the image of KDA would be upgraded and people have confidence that such local bodies are serving the people.

He said when officers and staff was not available than image of local government is tarnished.

The DG KDA Samiuddin Siddiqi apprised the minister that Bio metric system has been started at KDA civic center to ensure the attendance of officers and staff.

