Ghani orders probe into Pakistani Consulate staffer’s death

Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Pakistani consulate staff member, Rana Nayyar Iqbal, in Jalalabad on Monday and ordered security institutions to investigate the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace, he also asked the security institutions to find out who was responsible for the attack.

The statement said government is responsible for ensuring the safety of foreign diplomatic staff and said security institutions need to take this seriously.

National security advisor Haneef Atmar tweeted that he had spoken with his Pakistani counterpart Gen. Nasir Janjua and offered his condolences. He said on Twitter, “terrorists are enemies of both nations, thus needs joint, well-coordinated and realistic efforts to eliminate them.”—INP