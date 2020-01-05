Ghani opens BS block

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that Imran Khan’s vision is that if the heads of the institutions will be fine then there would be merit and transparency in the system. He said this in his speech during the inauguration ceremony of BS Block in the Post Graduate College Mansehra. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan underlined the steps being taken by the PTI govt in the right direction and that is why they have introduced BS programming and as a result presently 150 colleges was running that program by ensuring full transparency. He said introducing proper mechanism and system to various institutions, the people reposed confidence in PTI for the second time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they were looking merit.