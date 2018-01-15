Ghani Meets UNSC Members, Calls For More Pressure On Pakistan

KABUL : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday met with members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in Kabul where they discussed key issues pertaining the country’s situation, Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday.

“It was my pleasure to receive members of UN Security Council in Kabul yesterday (Sunday),” Ghani said in the statement. “We had a productive discussion about reforms, security, peace, reconciliation, regional cooperation, transnational terrorism and counter narcotics.”

The president also discussed the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

Ghani shared evidences with the UN Security Council members over training, financing and activities of terrorist groups, including Daesh, outside Afghanistan, the statement said.

The president said efforts are underway to improve relations with Pakistan but “there has been no sign of cooperation from Pakistan’s side”, the statement read.

President Ghani said he wants more pressure on Pakistan to ensure stability in Afghanistan. He said joint efforts are required to move forward the Afghan peace process.

He thanked the members of the UN Security for their support to Afghanistan in the past 16 years and the member’s commitments at the Warsaw and Brussels summits.

Ghani said Afghanistan has achievements in economic relations with Central Asian country, Russia, China and Iran.

He hailed the US President Donald Trump’s strategy for the South Asia and Afghanistan as a positive change for Afghanistan and the region.

At the meeting, Kairat Umarov, Kazakhstan Ambassador at the United Nations, said the organization will support the people of Afghanistan to ensure peace, stability and development in the country, the statement said.

Umarov said the UN Security Council members’ visit to Afghanistan is amid at reviewing progress in different sectors in the country especially in the peace process, the statement said.

Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, at the meeting said security and stability in Afghanistan is very important to the region.

She said the UN Security Council delegation visits Kabul to support Afghanistan.

Haley praised the Afghan security forces performance in the fight against terrorists, the statement said.

She said the United States is working with the people of Afghanistan and the US wants to see real reform and development in the country.

According to the statement, the UN Security Council delegation includes the ambassadors of United States, China, Britain, Russia, France, Sweden, Poland, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kuwait, the Netherlands and Peru.

