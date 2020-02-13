Ghani Majeed granted bail

OBSERVER REPORT ISLAMABAD The Islamabad High Court on Thursday accepted Abdul Ghani Majeed’s bail plea in the fake bank accounts case. He is one of the prime accused in the case along with his father, Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Majeed’s bail plea was accepted by the high court on medical grounds. The accused will have to deposit Rs100 million bonds, ruled the two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran. The court ruled that Majeed will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and will appear before the IHC whenever he is summoned. In Oct 2015, the anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency in Karachi received a tip-off of suspicious intra-bank transactions from the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and the UBL.