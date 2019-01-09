Ghani issues show cause notice to DG SBCA

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for local government Saeed Ghani has issued show cause to DG Sindh Building Control authority (SBCA) Iftikar Qaim Khani and officers and employees who were not present at their offices on Monday.

He said this during a surprise visit at SBCA office where he found that majority of the officers including DG SBCA. Minister directed secretary local government to immediately issue show cause notice to DG SBCA and deduct one day salary of all the officers who were not present at their duties at 9 a m.

Ghani all the employees should be present at their duties in Time and if they have a feeling in their mind than they should go and leave the job. Minister said those who would work and be on duty at 9a m will get the salary. He said let make it clear if they have in their that due to Political affiliation, they would not work they are living in a fool’s paradise.

Later he went to KDA office at Civic center where he found that DG KDA Samiudin Siddiqui was present but majority of the officers and employees were absent. He directed to bring attendance register before him and himself marked absent of the officers and employees and directed DG KDA to order deduction if one day salary and issue show cause notice.

He said even after four months the employees are not punctual and do not report at 9 am they should go home instead of coming to work.

Minister said a detailed report be submitted to him of all the employees where he had visited. Later he went to the office of Lyari development authority where he found that majority of the employees were absent but DG SBCA was on medical leave.

