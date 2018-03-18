Ghani invites Abbasi to dialogue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani invited Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to “initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue” during National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua’s one-day trip to Kabul on Saturday.

Janjua left for Kabul earlier Saturday where he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the capital’s Dilkusha Palace. The security adviser further said Pakistan is ready to make all possible efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson of the national security adviser observed that a peaceful Afghanistan is a guarantee to lasting peace at home.

He will also meet Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and the NDS Chief during the one-day visit, for which he was invited by Atmar.

The representatives of the neighbouring countries are expected to formulate a policy to work together and chalk out a way forward to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

On February 3, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, while addressing the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity in Kabul, remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan instead of blame game should engage in concrete cooperation.

A top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, had travelled to Afghanistan to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Working Group meeting.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed the meeting and said Pakistan had proposed five joint working groups, focusing on ensuring a comprehensive engagement for countering terrorism, intelligence sharing, military, economy, trade and transit interaction, refugee repatriation and connectivity.

The FO spokesperson also reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peace in Afghanistan, but the Afghan government needs to reach a settlement with different Afghan groups.