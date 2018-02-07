Ghani fires 7 security officials

Kabul

President Ashraf Ghani has sacked seven security officials including two generals for negligence over the attack on Marshal Fahim military academy in Kabul last month, a spokesman for the president, Shahussain Murtazwi, confirmed. Meanwhile, ARG said on Twitter that the probe team’s “findings reveal that seven high ranking officers including two generals committed professional negligence. All seven are sacked and referred for further investigations. On January 31, five insurgents attacked the academy killing 11 military personal. —INP