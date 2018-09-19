Ghani directs SBCA to arrange residential plots for the poor

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani has issued directives to Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to arrange residential plots of 160, 80 and 60 square yards for the poor and middle class people.

Minister said these people be facilitated through one window operation and all legal requirements for these middle class people be completed by SBCA.

Ghani said this while talking to media at Lyari Development Authority office on Tuesday and checked the attendance of the employees.

He said all such residential schemes under the local government department be completed for the poor and middle-class people.

Ghani said PPP was following the vision and manifesto given by the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister stressed to media delay in all such residential schemes will not be tolerated.

He said in the past these schemes were delayed but no delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

He expressed his annoyance and dismay when the officials of LDA apprised him that Lyari settlement Project and Benazir Bhutto town schemes were delayed.

He paid a surprise visit to LDA at Mashriq center today at 9 a m and found many employees absent and ordered to deduct one day salary of all such absentees.

Ghani replying to a question, said he will also make surprise visits of all six DMCs.

