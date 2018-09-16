Ghani condemns announcement by Imran

Observer Report

Karachi

Sindh Minister for local government Saeed Ghani on Sunday expressed his reservations over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement on giving nationality to the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants born in Pakistan.

The premier in his address at the Diamer Bhasha fundraising event at the Sindh Governor House announced to give citizenship to the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants in view of providing them employment opportunities.

The Sindh minister said that the prime minister should open the doors of his Bani Gala residence for the Bengali and Afghan immigrants if he has got concerns for them.

He said that the premier’s concerns for the solid waste disposal is completely unfounded as the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in his recent visit to Karachi expressed satisfaction over the provincial government’s performance.

The Sindh minister said that the PM should rather worry about the status of cleanliness in Peshawar rather than Karachi.

