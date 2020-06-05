Ghani chairs meeting to discuss modus operandi for budget

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Friday presided over a meeting of all parliamentary leaders, minister and advisors called in connection with upcoming fiscal budget 2020-21 here at Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Khan, Kamran Bangash, Shaukat Yousufzai, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub from treasury benches while from opposition benches, Sher Azam Wazir, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Sardar Hussain Babak, Mufti Ubaid Ur Rehman, Bilawal Afridi and Sardar Yousuf.

The meeting started with prayers and Fateha for the departed souls of MPA Jamshed Kakakhel, MNA Munir Orakzai and people associated with journalism, health and other sectors who died of coronavirus infection.

The meeting discussed in detail timing and modus operandi for the upcoming provincial budget 2020-21 and agreed upon that owing to current circumstances sanitizing walkthrough gates would be installed at entry point of the assembly building.

It was also decided that members of the assembly could only bring drivers with them and no guard or other staff would be allowed to accompany the MPA inside the building.

All the MPAs must wear safety facemask and before the budget session their corona tests would be conducted. Only MPAs with negative test report for coronavirus would be allowed in the session. All the MPAs would be seated at proper distance in the guests’ galleries under corona protocol.

The session would start on June 19 and continue till June 28 while June 20-21 will be the off days. The session would also continue on Saturday and Sunday. It was decided that budget session would start at 02:00 p.m. and continue till 05:00 p.m.

The meeting agreed upon that all parliamentary leaders would be allowed to make speech on budget for 15 minutes while other members would be allowed five minutes to speak on budget.