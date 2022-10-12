Ghani asks voters not to vote for Imran in upcoming by-polls

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has asked the public not to vote for the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, in the upcoming by-elections in the country as the former prime minister wouldn’t go to the National Assembly to duly represent them and present their issues.

The Sindh Labour Minister, who is also Pakistan People’s Party Karachi President, put forth the suggestion to this effect on Wednesday while

speaking at a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building.

Ghani reminded the voters of the constituencies where, by-polls are going to be held on October 16 that the PTI Chairman was already an MNA as he could hold only one seat in the National Assembly at a time. He said that Imran Khan if emerged victorious in the upcoming by-elections wouldn’t go to the parliament to take oath as a new MNA.

“People cast their vote to elect a candidate for their due representation in the assembly so that he could raise their issues on the floor of the legislature but the case of Imran Khan is different as after winning the by-polls he wouldn’t go to the assembly for representing the voters in the constituency,” he said. He appealed to the voters of the constituencies where by-elections were going to be held to select such a candidate who had the ability to go to the assembly for their due representation.

Ghani said the PTI Chairman had ridiculed all the national institutions and law of the land. He said that whatever the conduct of the former PM on the issue of controversial diplomatic cipher was nothing except being an ant-state activity that also went against the oath taken by Imran Khan as a public office holder.

The Sindh Labour Minister was of the view that every Pakistani had suffered because of the decision of Imran Khan not honouring the agreement of his own government with the IMF. He said that a treason case should be lodged against Imran Khan for his grave wrongdoings during his tenure as the PM as the PTI Chairman didn’t deserve votes in the upcoming by-polls.

To a question, the Sindh Labour Minister suggested that local government polls in Karachi should be held in two phases given the limited resources available at the disposal of the government to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the polls. He, however, maintained that the final decision in this regard rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan.