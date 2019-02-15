Ghani alleges Federal Govt for giving NRO to Aleema

Senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Saeed Ghani has blamed the federal government for handing National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Prime Minister Imran’s sister Aleema Khan. While speaking to journalists outside banking court in Karachi, the Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government stated that PPPP and PML-N are not demanding NRO, although it was given to Aleema Khan.

He continued, “Aleema Khan was given NRO and no one asked her regarding hidden properties abroad”.

Further, Saeed Ghani lashed out at the federal government for not initiating any action after ‘finding accounts in name of senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen’s driver and cook’.—INP

