Ghamidi mayreturn soon

Web Desk

Religious scholar Javed Ahmad Ghamidi hinted at returning to Pakistan, saying that he had lived all his life in Pakistan hence he cannot stay away for long from his home. Speaking to media at a reception hosted by Solicitor Advocate Moeen Khan and his wife at their residence in London, the religious scholar said he was working on a project which was the most important one of his life. Ghamidi said he was living in the United States for the past few years as he had been teaching at the Centre of Islamic Learning. “I also will help there to build an institution of modern thoughts in America. This institution will also be a centre of learning for young people,” he said. “I am also doing research work on a project which is the last and the foremost important project of my life indeed,” he added. Javed Ahmad Ghamidi said that he will be in UK for tour of two weeks. The tour has been arranged on behalf of the UK branch of Al Moris UK. During this visit, Ghamadi.