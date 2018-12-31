Ghalib’s anniversary

December 27 was the 221st birth anniversary of the great Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib. He was born in Agra on December 27, 1796 in a Turk family. He got his early education of Arabic and Persian at home. He began composing poetry when he was 11. Ghalib, after migration to Delhi, joined last Mughal King Bahadur Shah Zafar’s court and become the tutor of Bahadur Shah Zafar. Ghalib in his life was considered as a great Persian and Urdu poet that made him popular worldwide. His Urdu poetry was interpreted in many languages of the world.

Before Ghalib, poetry especially ghazal was dominated by anguished love and expression of feminist thoughts. But Ghalib expressed many spiritual and philosophical mysteries of life in his Dewan. Besides his high-class poetry, Ghalib was founder of literary letter writing. He introduced simple language in letter writing. After living a ‘multidimensional’ life died on February 1869 and buried in Delhi. Ghalib still live in people’s hearts and his work, especially poetry, will continue to inspire people of all ages.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

