Ghafoor’s timely assurance

Much has been voiced against the Qamar Javed Bajwa-led “military involvement” in Pakistan’s politics and other affairs of the state. DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in his recent media encounter, dispelled these impressions and rejected all wrong perceptions pertaining to politics, media, Afghanistan, Indian propaganda and misuse of social media. He impressively responded to all queries and requested the political forces not to drag Pakistan Army into political affairs as it has no role to play in the upcoming general election except that of assigned by the Constitution. He assured Pakistan Army’s support in peaceful political transition, adding “no one will be allowed to sabotage the democratic process.”

This shows that the clear stand taken by the Army will help strengthen the democratic process in the country. Therefore, it is prudent to avoid creating any kind of misconception that leads to believe that the Army has been escorting or heading political offices or media houses of the country in the past. It is time to think over the seriousness of the issues prevailing in Pakistan and challenges facing the country.

ASLAM MUMTAZ

Rawalpindi

