Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Monday responded to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s congratulatory message to the Indian cricket team after their win over Pakistan in the World Cup clash, in which he said: “Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same.”

“Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party president on Twitter on Sunday.

Shah was referring to the aerial combat between the two neighbouring countries in February, which happened after Indian aircraft on Feb 26 carried out an airstrike on what it alleged was a “terrorist training camp” in Pakistan.

Doubt has been cast over the success of India’s airstrike, which Shah had claimed killed 250 — a figure that the Indian Air Force distanced itself from.

Pakistan had denied that there was any damage or casualties. Independent reporting by multiple local and international outlets who visited the site also found no evidence of a terrorist training camp or of any infrastructure damage. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, via his personal account, on Monday responded to Shah, saying: “Dear Amit Shah, yes your team won a match. Well played.”PTI govt’s removal only solution to country’s woes: Fazl

JUI-F chief meets Shahbaz, Bilawal; discuss APC