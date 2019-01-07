GGAPCO seeks withdrawal of SRO 760

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) has urged the government to withdraw SRO 760 which has become the major impediment in continuous decline of exports of jewellery from the country. The Council said that without withdrawal of SRO 760 there is no hope to increase exports of gems and jewellery from Pakistan which had come to almost a halt after thisSRO coming into force. The demand was raised through a unanimously adopted resolution at a meeting of the newly elected office bearers of the GGAPCP here on Monday with its President Muhammad Ahmad in the chair. The meeting finalized the future strategy of the council in line with its mission of upgrading the gems and jewellery sector of the country. The meeting also elected zonal chairmen of all the provinces on this occasion which include Rana Muhammad Ijaz Ahmad as zonal chairman for Punjab, Haji Dost Muhammad Khan ( Khyber Pakhtunkhawa), Haji Muhammad Siddique (Sindh), Khurram Shafi Khan (Balochistan) and Israr Uddin was elected as Zonal Chairman Gilgit Baltistan. The meeting also nominated Muhammad Arshad Mughal Advocate as legal advisor of the council while a seven member executive committee was also finalized on this occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp