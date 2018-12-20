GFH wins ‘Best Islamic Bank’ award

Manama

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group (GFH) said it was named ‘Best Investment Bank- Middle East’ and ‘Best Islamic Bank – Bahrain’ at the Islamic Business & Finance Awards – EMEA 2018, held recently in Dubai, UAE. In its 13th year, the annual awards gathered together more than 200 Islamic bankers and financiers from across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to celebrate the industry’s best and brightest and their accomplishments over the past year. Mohammed Abdulmalik, the chief placement officer, accepted the awards on behalf of the group, said a statement from GFH. Among the industry’s most prestigious honours, the awards cover a wide range of financial services categories and are determined through an online poll held on the magazine’s website with participation from nearly 10,000 readers and industry players and peers. Designed to highlight, encourage and reward the exceptional performance and growth of the international Islamic business and finance community, GFH’s wins continue to underscore market recognition of the group’s strong financial and investment results across its core business lines as well as its continued position as a market leader, innovator and pioneer in the global Islamic banking and finance industry, it stated.—Agencies

