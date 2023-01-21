Getting country rid of ‘Project Imran’ govt’s biggest success: Marriyum

While responding to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the biggest success of the coalition government was to rid the country of Project Imran.

“We got the country rid of the biggest foreign agent, Fitnah and mafia. We have always brought the country and the economy out of trouble,” she stated. “The Project Imran pushed the country towards economic bankruptcy. Today, there is inflation, economic collapse and political instability in the country due to Project Imran,” she deplored.

“In 2018, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) had given historic economic stability to the country and cheap bread, sugar flour, electricity, gas and petrol to the people,” she maintained. “In 2018, the PML-N had given employment to the youth, development to the country, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and 14,000 megawatts of electricity,” she added.—NNI