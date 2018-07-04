Emily Ratajkowski is the undisputed master of effortlessly cool style and here she is proving it once more in a pretty red floral sun dress and a pair of classic Reeboks.
Thanks to a hefty dose of nineties nostalgia, old school trainers have really made a comeback. Everything from basketball boots, to Adidas Originals and of course Reebok classics.
This summer, the fashion-pack are wearing theirs with pretty sun dresses, midis and skirts for a cool contrast, as Emily is demonstrating perfectly here!
Get your kicks in Reebok trainers like Emily
