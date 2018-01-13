At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is painstakingly trying to persuade the Kashmiri youth to shun violence and return to their homes for living a normal life, the news of Aligarh Muslim University doctoral scholar Abdul Mannan Wani from Kashmir joining a terrorist group, the Hizb-ul-Mujahedin has shocked the whole country.

If the entry of Wani in the militant ranks is true, the concerned authorities must root out the main reasons that urge youth to join such terrorist groups and use all the resources to get Wani back to his family so that he can continue his studies and live as usual.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

