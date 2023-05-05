Get to know Madiha Imam’s husband Moji Basar

Famous Pakistani actress and former VJ Madiha Imam, who recently tied the knot with Moji Basar, has cleared the rumours about her husband.

Netizens were speculating that Moji Basar was an Indian producer/filmmaker. However, Madiha Imam has categorically refuted the claims, saying his husband is neither a producer nor an Indian filmmaker.

The 32-years old actress said, “He [Moji Basar] was a work acquaintance and then a friend. He’s not a producer, not an Indian filmmaker, none of that. I am not sure who spread these rumours but that’s incorrect information.”

She said that Moji Basar was “just an acquaintance who turned into a friend and now is my husband. That’s about it”.

A day earlier, Madiha Imam announced her marriage via an Instagram post. She requested her fans pray for her and her partner as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she wrote.

The Ishq Jalebi star dropped her pictures in a traditional red lehenga on her big day, while the groom opted for a light-coloured Sherwani. The duo keeping their grace and charisma, took the internet by storm with glimpses of their low-key nuptials.