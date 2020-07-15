Home 21 Century Get the perfect summer dress from Millie Mackintosh x Pitusa like Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams was spotted outside the Heart FM studios this week looking super stylish in a blue dress from the Millie Mackintosh x Pitusa collection, teamed with a pearl detail handbag, matching sandals and mirrored sunglasses.
We’re loving this dress from beachwear brand Pitusa’s collaboration with Millie Mackintosh. It features a shirred square-neck bodice, cute puff sleeves, billowing skirt and tassel tie detail, making for the perfect summer dress.

