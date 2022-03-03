‘get Russia and Ukraine out of the battlefield, Israel favours talks

Israel’s Prime Minister has called on world leaders to get ‘Russia and Ukraine out of the battlefield’ and push them to the negotiating table as the world fears nuclear war.

A day after holding separate telephonic conversations with the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, the Israeli Prime Minister urged for peaceful negotiation and resolution to the conflict.

“Things are looking bad on the ground right now, but it is important to understand that if world leaders do not act quickly, it can get much worse,” Naftali spoke at a conference in Tel Aviv.