Get 15% cash reward on salary transfer to ahli islamic during Holy month

Adhering to its commitment to enhance the spirit of Ramadan with valuable and relevant rewards for customers, ahli islamic offers a one-time cash reward on salary transfers.

Customers get 15% of the monthly pay, when transferring their salaries to the Bank with a cap of RO 500.

Designed to help patrons realize their dreams and to exceed their expectations with enriching experiences, the cash reward offer of the Bank, which will run all until the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, will provide a maximum amount that will not exceed RO 500. It will be offered in accordance with the Bank’s terms and conditions.

Highlighting the features of instant cash reward, Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic said, “The blessed month of Ramadhan reflects the spirit of generosity and kindness, which is what we want to spread through our offer.

With this offer during this auspicious occasion we want to demonstrate our keenness to provide innovative banking solutions that suit the changing needs of our customers.

We believe in providing initiatives that add value to our customers’ banking experiences, and, towards this end, we have amplified the offer of cash reward when transferring salary.

We expect this special offer to strengthen and support our relationship with existing customers, and help us forge stronger bonds with new customers.

Our mission to provide exclusive and diverse promotions that support our customers’ lifestyles – while helping them keep pace with global trends – is ongoing.”

As per the reward scheme, the ahli islamic will offer both Omani and expatriate salary transfer customers the opportunity to enjoy gainful benefits.

It will be available for all customers who transfer their monthly salaries – minimum RO 1,000 – to the Bank.

Pointing out that the new offer is a strategic move to foster savings culture among customers, Mr. Al Rawahi added, “We want to encourage our customers to adopt best practices, which have a long-term impact on their lives.

Accordingly, our cash reward offer is structured to instill a sense of security among our customers and also reflect the Bank’s desire to boost their economic and social statuses.

It also sheds the spotlight on our policy of financial inclusion and our ongoing efforts to establish financial stability for individuals and the society at large.—Zawya News