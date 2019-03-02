Gesture of peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown the world that we don’t want war with India because it will create tension and pressure within the region.

He is well aware about the consequences of the war so he very responsibly felt the need to talk his counterpart for peace. He even requested the world leaders to play their role for settlement. Imran Khan deserves heartiest appreciations for his humble act to release the Indian prisoner Wing Commander Abhi Ananand, the pilot officer who has been arrested after his intrusion in the territory of Pakistan.

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister has to act like a leader but not like a politician. He has to realize that his policies are very aggressive and unconventional. His own people stand against him that he is stepping for war that is their defeat. And it is prudent decision by Imran Khan, the leader in true spirit who discourages the war because it will lead to loss in a multiple ways. He is championing the cause of peace. But if we the option is only attack then we shall not think of retaliation, but only retaliate.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO

Larkana

