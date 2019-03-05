Pakistan is winning diplomatically, politically, externally and even internally within India to defeat Indian Premier Narendra Modi as the opposition political parties in India have left no stone unturned to weaken the BJP party in upcoming general election after the responsible role played by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Gesture of Peace” by releasing captured Indian Pilot is a stepping stone to bring and compel the enemy state at dialogue table. Famous Chinese leader said about five thousand years ago in his book, The Art Of War “The greatest defeat is to subdue the enemy without fighting”.

Pakistan has to take further necessary and mature steps in future as well particularly as long as election in India is s be held. As Pakistan is now portraying soft image across the world that Civilian-Military leadership of this country is also on the same page for bringing peace and stability in the region. International community too now play its significant role in order to resolve all outstanding issues with India especially Kashmir dispute.

ARSALAN THAHIM

Shikarpur

