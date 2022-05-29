Gervonta Davis produced a stunning knockout blow to stop the previously undefeated Rolando Romero in the sixth round to retain his WBA secondary lightweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was not the cleanest fight for “Tank” as the 27-year-old Davis had to contend with Romero’s power, size, and aggression.

Romero caught him with a right hand to the jaw and then the midsection, but Davis landed a clean counter left with just 40 seconds left in the round which sent him crashing into the ropes and unable to continue the fight.

At the time of the knockout, Davis was leading two of the three judges’ scorecards by 49-46 and 48-47 while one judge had it 48-47 the other way around.

Expectedly, both pugilists started cautiously.

It was Romero who showed intent first about halfway through the second round as his aggressive maneuvering allowed him to pin Davis on the ropes and tag him with a two-punch combination.

With Gervonta Davis continuing to bide his time, Romero again got the better of the exchanges in the third with his overhand right causing trouble for the champ.

But after a slow start, Davis started to find his range and timing, especially with his left.

The same left landed cleanly in the sixth and sent Romero to the floor who beat the 10 count but could not continue.

The TKO win makes it 25 stoppages in 27 career fights for Davis who has now defended his WBA title four times.

With Ryan Garcia’s name in the mix, he mayb be about to make bank in his next fight.