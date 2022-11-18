After months of speculation, negotiations and thinly veiled shots at each other Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have agreed to a fight.

The two of the most promising boxers in the world will go head-to-head in Las Vegas next year with April a tentative month for their anticipated clash.

Garcia confirmed the news on his social media pages.

According to American sports media, the fight will be a 136-pound catchweight bout.

Both Gervonta Davis (27-0) and Ryan Garcia (23-0) will put their undefeated records on the line to add more intrigue to their fight.

“Tank” Davis, who currently holds the WBA lightweight belt with 25 career knockouts, is expected to fight an unnamed opponent on Jan. 7 in Washington. His fight with Garcia will only go according to schedule if he manages to escape the bout without sustaining any cuts or injuries that will require some time off.

The 28-year-old last fought in May against Rolando Romero, retaining his belt via sixth-round TKO.

Ryan “KingRy” Garcia is also expected to take up a tuneup fight in preparation as he last fought on July 16, dominating Javier Fortuna via sixth-round TKO in a super lightweight bout in Los Angeles.

Ryan’s blazing speed coupled with precise power has helped him accumulate 19 knockout wins and helped him win the WBA interim lightweight title in 2021.