Germany kept their hopes of progressing to the next round of the World Cup alive with a battling draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium.

The Germans were handed a lifeline in Group F by Costa Rica who defeated Japan, Germany’s conquerors in the first game, but still needed a positive result against a rampant Spain team.

Niclas Fullkrug cancelled Alvara Morata’s second-half strike late to rescue a point for his side during the 1-1 draw.

La Roja were the better side during the opening exchanges with Manuel Neuer having to deny keep Dani Olmo’s shot at bay after just 7 minutes.

Antonio Rudiger then had a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check as the first half ended nil-nil.

Joshua Kimmich then squandered a golden chance for Germany after the restart with Unai Simon making an impressive save to deny the midfielder from just inside the penalty area.

Morata eventually put Spain ahead in the 62nd minute by getting on the end of a Jordi Alba pass and finding a way past Neuer with a deft finish.

Jamal Muisala then missed his side’s best chance in the second half ten minutes later when he found himself one-on-one with the keeper with Simon winning the battle.

Spain failed the heed the warning and after another sloppy attempt to play out from the back allowed Fullkrug to coast into the penalty area and shoot past Simon to give Germany their first points of the tournament so far.

Germany, after drawing Spain, still needs a favour from their opponents against Japan to reach the next stage of the World Cup as they sit last in Group F with one game against Costa Rica left.