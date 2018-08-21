Germany set to record world’s largest trade surplus again

Berlin

Germany is set to record the world’s largest current account surplus once again in 2018 in spite of growing international criticism of its export-focused growth model, German media reported. The reports cited a study by the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research which calculated that Germany would achieve a current account surplus of 299 billion U.S. dollars in 2018.

The country was followed by Japan and the Netherlands in the Ifo ranking with surpluses of 200 billion dollars and 110 billion dollars respectively. The current account is an important economic indicator that measures the sum of a country’s balance of trade (imports and exports) and net income (or losses) from international investments. As already held true for previous years, Ifo explained that Germany’s surplus in 2018 would largely owe to the high volume of goods which the country exports abroad. Ifo expert Christian Grimme estimated that Germany’s surplus on trade in goods this year was due to lasting strong demand from foreign customers in the eurozone, the wider EU and the US. Grimme also noted, however, that the German capital account would also record an 18-billion-U.S.-dollar surplus in 2018 as Germans earned more income on international investments than the volume of funds transferred to other countries.—Xinhua

