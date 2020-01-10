Germany rejects Trump call to ditch Iran 2015 nuclear pact

Berlin

Germany said on Friday it still wanted “to save” the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s plea for Europeans to quit the hard-won pact.

“Our goal is still to save the agreement because we remain convinced that it’s the right instrument to prevent Iran from possible nuclear armament,” foreign ministry spokesperson Rainer Breul said in Berlin.

His comments echoed those by Britain and France, who have also stressed their continued commitment to the deal.Trump on Wednesday pulled back from the brink of war with Iran, but said “the time had come” for fellow signatories to “break away from the remnants” of the nuclear accord.

“We want to use all the possibilities offered by the (deal) to move towards a diplomatic solution,” Breul told reporters. Déjà vu: Trump warns of US president starting war with Iran to win elections. He urged Tehran “to return its commitments” under the 2015 agreement struck with the US, Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China.—AFP