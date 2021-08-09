Germany refuses to send troops back to Afghanistan

Germany’s minister for defence, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Monday turned away the calls for German troops to return to Afghanistan following the fall of Kunduz city and its Taliban takeover.

Germany had the second-largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in combat in Kunduz than anywhere else since World War II.

The Taliban overran six pro-vincial capitals, including Kunduz, at the weekend as it pressed an offensive since foreign troops began a withdrawal.

“The reports from Kunduz and from all over Afghanistan are bitter and hurt a lot,” wrote Kramp-Karrenbauer on Twitter. —Agencies