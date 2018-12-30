Germany paves way for upgrading exhaust systems on older diesel cars

Berlin

Germany has cleared away legal hurdles for carmakers to upgrade exhaust emissions filtering systems on older diesel cars as a way to avoid vehicle bans, but failed to quell doubts among manufacturers and suppliers over the effectiveness of retrofits. Cars pass a traffic sign, which ban diesel cars at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, Germany, November 8, 2018.

Carmakers have been forced to consider upgrading exhaust treatment systems on older cars after German cities started banning heavily polluting diesel vehicles to cut pollution from fine particulate matter and toxic nitrogen oxides. The fight over refits is the latest fallout from an emissions cheating scandal triggered by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in 2015 after it admitted systematically hiding illegal pollution levels from regulators. An environmental and regulatory backlash ensued and lawmakers and the auto industry are now at odds over how to clean up dirty air in inner cities.

Carmakers want customers to buy new cars with cleaner engines, while environmentalists and consumer groups argue that retrofitting older vehicles may be more cost-effective. The transport ministry on Friday released a 30-page document setting out guidelines for getting regulatory approval to install upgraded exhaust filtering systems on older cars. “Now it is the turn of the retrofit industry to develop effective systems to meet all limits and regulations,” transport minister Andreas Scheuer said in a statement.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority would grant approval quickly so that the retrofit systems could be offered on the market as soon as possible, he added.—Reuters

