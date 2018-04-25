Germany lodge bid to host Euro 2024 football

Lausanne

Germany handed in its formal bid to host the 2024 European football championships on Tuesday, firing the gun on a race with the only other contender Turkey.

German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel was accompanied by Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, the bid ambassador, when the papers were handed in at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The now-retired Lahm said: “I played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and I’m sure that we will once again feel that great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at Euro 2024.—APP