Germany limits public gatherings

Berlin

Germany has ordered new restrictions to contain a second wave of the Coronavirus, but stopped far short of the sort of measures seen in the UK. Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed not to impose a new lockdown or a blanket limit on gatherings like the UK’s “rule of six”. Instead public gatherings will be limited to 25, but only in areas where the rate of infection rises over government safety limits. And even in the worst affected areas, there will be no legal limit on how many people can meet in private homes. “The rising number of coronavirus infections is a cause for concern,” Angela Merkel told a press conference. “We want to act in a regionally specific, targeted manner. Another lockdown must be prevented at all costs.