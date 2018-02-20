Germany keen to cement bilateral trade ties: Kobler

Sialkot

German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Martin Kobler on Monday said that Germany was keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan and increase trade volume between both the countries. Addressing a meeting of Pakistan Sports Goods Exporters and Manufacturers Association here, he stressed the need for an increase in the exchange of business delegations between the two countries on a regular basis and, for this; the relevant chambers could play a vital role.

He said that Germany would ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to EU and German markets, in this regard.

He also vowed to develop strong business-to-business links between the businessmen of Canada and Pakistan, saying that the step would also help to explore the mutual trade potential between the two countries.

The German Ambassador highly appreciated the Sialkot exporters for carrying out several mega projects including Sialkot International Airport Limited and now even their own private airline on self-help basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Exporters and Manufacturers Association Husnain Iftikhar Cheema said that the economic and financial development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany goes back in 1961, with the trade investment exceeding 2.3 billion dollar and Germany was now Pakistan’s fourth largest trade partner.

He said that German market had big demand for the items produced in Sialkot. There is a great potential for joint ventures and business cooperation between Germany and Sialkot based companies especially in the fields of Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments and Leather Products.—APP